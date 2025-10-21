The exciting new additions transforming the face of Albion Street Leeds

Once famed for its “smartie tube” style escalator leading up to Leeds Shopping Plaza, Albion Street has seen many transformations over the years.

One of its biggest transformations came with the arrival of Trinity Leeds catapulting it into a new era for visitors in Leeds.

In more recent times it has seen some of its staples, such as Starbucks, disappear while new favourites, including Cosy Club, have been given a makeover.

Today the Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look back at some of the shops we’ve loved and lost over the years on Albion Street - while looking to the future as it continues to develop.

1 . Pizza Punks Pizza Punks opened its doors on Albion Street in 2021. The team behind the brand describe their pizzas as the love child of a Neapolitan and a New York pizza. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Farewell to Wilkos Now just a hoarding is all that is left of the Wilkinson's store. It was famed for being able to pick up a bargain whether it was from its varied homeware selection right through to its pick and mix. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Superdry The high street clothing chain closed a number of is Superdry stores across the country including the store in Trinity Leeds which backs onto Albion Street. A huge restructure was announced in 2024 involving a number of store closures across the UK and Europe. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Knoops Knoops specialises in crafted chocolate drinks and brags 20 different % chocolates on its menu. The store opened its doors last year on Albion Street, in Leeds. | National World Photo Sales

5 . Oliver Bonas A firm favourite of the high street, Oliver Bonas has recently completed a new expansion on Albion Street. It has taken over the former premises of Patisserie Valerie and has also had a new lick of paint outside too. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

6 . Starbucks Starbucks closed one of its long-standing stores on Albion Street earlier this year. The store was housed within a strikingly ornate stone building adorned with 19th century carvings. Blank Street Coffee, which was founded in New York, is due to move into the site. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales