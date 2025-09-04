The hoarding has finally come down at the former House of Fraser store after its reinvention into The Store House, a 369 en-suite purpose built student accommodation block.
And the Yorkshire Evening Post has taken a trip down Briggate to look at the new arrivals that are adding to our city’s thriving shopping scene - as well as the stores that have sadly closed their doors.
1. The Store House
The hoarding has recently come down on the new Store House - a 369 purpose built en-suite block for students and rumoured home of the new Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo. | National World
2. Dr Martens
Dr. Martens took over the old Office store on Briggate after moving from around the corner on King Edward Street. | National World Photo: National World
3. Wendy's
Wendy's made a return to Briggate right next door to the original store that closed its doors back in 1999. | National World Photo: National World
4. Jollibee
When Jollibee opened its doors in 2021 queues formed more than four hours before its official opening at 10am. | National World Photo: National World
5. Superdrug
Health and beauty retailer Superdrug opened the doors to a new store on Briggate earlier this year creating 35 new permanent roles in the former Zara building. | National World Photo: National World
6. Flannels
Frasers Group-owned Flannels opened a 70,000 sq ft flagship store on Briggate last year in the former Debenhams site. Set over six floors, the luxury retailer has seen this become the sixth flagship store to open in the country. | National World Photo: National World