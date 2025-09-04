The hoarding has finally come down at the former House of Fraser store after its reinvention into The Store House, a 369 en-suite purpose built student accommodation block.

With the likes of Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo earmarked for the site and the official opening of Flannels and the new Superdrug store, it is a street where adaptation is the key to thriving.

And the Yorkshire Evening Post has taken a trip down Briggate to look at the new arrivals that are adding to our city’s thriving shopping scene - as well as the stores that have sadly closed their doors.

2 . Dr Martens Dr. Martens took over the old Office store on Briggate after moving from around the corner on King Edward Street. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Wendy's Wendy's made a return to Briggate right next door to the original store that closed its doors back in 1999. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Jollibee When Jollibee opened its doors in 2021 queues formed more than four hours before its official opening at 10am. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . Superdrug Health and beauty retailer Superdrug opened the doors to a new store on Briggate earlier this year creating 35 new permanent roles in the former Zara building. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales