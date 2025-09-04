Briggate is one of the main shopping streets in Leeds city centre.placeholder image
The exciting new additions transforming the face of Briggate Leeds

By Laura Collins
Published 4th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

It is the beating heart of Leeds’ retail scene - and Briggate has proved it is no exception to being adaptable and ever-changing.

The hoarding has finally come down at the former House of Fraser store after its reinvention into The Store House, a 369 en-suite purpose built student accommodation block.

With the likes of Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo earmarked for the site and the official opening of Flannels and the new Superdrug store, it is a street where adaptation is the key to thriving.

And the Yorkshire Evening Post has taken a trip down Briggate to look at the new arrivals that are adding to our city’s thriving shopping scene - as well as the stores that have sadly closed their doors.

The hoarding has recently come down on the new Store House - a 369 purpose built en-suite block for students and rumoured home of the new Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo.

1. The Store House

Dr. Martens took over the old Office store on Briggate after moving from around the corner on King Edward Street.

2. Dr Martens

Wendy's made a return to Briggate right next door to the original store that closed its doors back in 1999.

3. Wendy's

When Jollibee opened its doors in 2021 queues formed more than four hours before its official opening at 10am.

4. Jollibee

Health and beauty retailer Superdrug opened the doors to a new store on Briggate earlier this year creating 35 new permanent roles in the former Zara building.

5. Superdrug

Frasers Group-owned Flannels opened a 70,000 sq ft flagship store on Briggate last year in the former Debenhams site. Set over six floors, the luxury retailer has seen this become the sixth flagship store to open in the country.

6. Flannels

