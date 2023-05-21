The Collective opened in Boar Lane in 2021, offering a unique interior design and cafe-bar concept where customers can purchase the furniture they sit and dine on. Founded by Dale Wynter, it serves charcuterie, brunch dishes and cocktails, as well as hosting pop-up dining events with some of the industry’s sharpest talent.

On Thursday June 15, The Collective will debut its late-night offering with an exclusive collaboration with local chef Craig Rogan, executive chef at Dakota Leeds. He has devised an inventive eight-course menu complemented with wine.

The first menu will demonstrate the artistic flair and innovation Craig has become known for, with the full menu to be unveiled closer to the launch. Highlights include violet potato with ox cheek and lovage, glazed pork rib with fennel and yuzu and sweet cheese with clementine and dark chocolate.

Craig Rogan, executive chef at the Dakota Hotel, pictured with the founder of The Collective Dale Wynter

Craig, who is the son of three Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan, has had an illustrious career so far – training in some of the UK’s most prestigious restaurants including L’enclume, Fera at Claridge’s and Manchester House. He joined Dakota Leeds in 2019 and scooped Chef of the Year at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2023.

Now in his spare time, Craig has been working closely with The Collective to devise their first evening menu.

Craig said: “Teaming up with Dale and his team has already been a blast and is shaping up to be something truly special. The Collective has got drama and atmosphere aplenty, making it the perfect night spot to indulge in some inventive cooking and fine wines.’’

‘’I can’t wait to get started and unveil our first full eight-course tasting menu, which has been infused with some incredible ingredients and flavour combinations. I’m excited to see the reaction.’’

Craig has developed an eight-course tasting menu paired with wine

The Collective will open for after-work and pre-dinner drinks for the first time and is working with premium tequila brand Hacien to develop a bespoke collection of cocktails. The venue will also host live music and DJs on select evenings, where it aims to showcase up-and-coming local talent.

Dale said: “Having built a loyal following over the past 2 years, the time felt right to take The Collective up a notch with a unique late-night offering. Guests can expect some of the finest cocktails in the city thanks to our hook-up with the brilliant Hacien tequila, as well as some amazing cheese and charcuterie.’

And I couldn’t be more excited by our pop-up dining events, which will keep things fresh with an ever-changing range of innovative tasting menus. Craig has blown me away on many occasions with his culinary talents and I’m confident our customers will love the dishes he’s created for us.

"The Collective has got all the right ingredients to become one of the city’s best drinking and dining spots and launch day couldn’t come soon enough. Watch this space for more details, it’s going to be big.’’