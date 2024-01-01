If there’s one thing Leeds does well, it’s beer.
From the dozens of local breweries on our doorsteps to traditional pubs and more modern bars, the city is home to pioneers of the industry.
Real ale, the term coined by CAMRA, has became associated with beer served from a pub’s cellar through tall, hand-pulled pumps on the bar. CAMRA has its own Good Beer Guide – but we wanted to find out Leeds locals’ go-to haunts for real ale.
We asked our readers to suggest their favourite real ale bars and pubs in Leeds. Here are 13 of their recommendations.
1. Real ale pubs
Our readers recommended their favourite real ale pubs and bars in Leeds Photo: National World
2. The Templar Hotel
The Templar Hotel is a delightfully old-fashioned, Grade-II listed pub in Leeds city centre. Steeped in history, with Burmantofts tiling on its exterior and traditional wooden panelling inside, it's believed this boozer was originally owned by the Knights Templar. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Whitelock's Ale House
It's no surprise that Whitelock's Ale House was widely recommended by our readers. This historic pub was first founded in 1715 as The Turk's Head, before being taken over by the Whitelock family in the 1880s. It has retained its old-world charm and original features, boasting a wide collection of real ale and craft beer. Photo: National World
4. Duck and Drake
This Victorian pub has stood for over 200 years on Kirkgate. Originally known as The Horse and Groom, then The Broughman Arms, this pub has undergone various name changes before landing on its current name in 1985. As well as its real ale, it's popular for live music. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. The Old Peacock
A pub called The Old Peacock has stood on the same site on Elland Road since 1826, although at first it was called The Peacock Inn. Now run by Ossett Brewery, the Leeds United favourite serves a variety of the brewery's real ale and other big name beers. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Brownhill & Co
Tucked away behind the Central Arcade in Leeds city centre, you'll find this hidden gem - an independent and family-owned specialist beer bar. Brought to you by Little Leeds Beerhouse, it pours ten rotating keg taps and two beers on cask. Photo: Pete/Google Maps 2019