Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A national fancy dress brand which has its headquarters and two stores in Leeds has been sold after falling into administration.

R.H. Smith & Sons (Wigmakers) Limited, which trades as Smiffy’s, appointed Jane Steer and Sarah O'Toole of PwC as joint administrators after its finances were “significantly impacted” following the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after the company filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smiffy's store, on Albion Street, Leeds city centre. Picture: Google. | Google

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a new statement, PwC confirmed the joint administrators had “completed a sale of the business and assets” of the firm to Ad Populum LLC.

Leeds-headquartered Smiffy’s has stores in Headingley, on North Lane, and in Leeds city centre on Albion Street. Its stores are particularly popular with students due to the Otley Run in Headingley, where participants are urged to take part in fancy dress.

The brand has been operating for more than 100 years.

Jane Steer, joint administrator and partner, PwC, said: “Smiffy’s is a popular brand that has been operating in one form or another since 1894, but sadly, like many other retailers, it was impacted by the after effects of the pandemic.

“The buyers, Ad Populum, will add Smiffy’s to their comprehensive range of brands which includes extensive experience of the fancy dress and toy markets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smiffy’s is headquartered in Leeds and also has stores in Liverpool, Newcastle and Oxford.

Its buyer, Ad Populum LLC, owns several brands including NECA - described an “industry leader in pop culture action figures and collectibles” and Wizkids, which produces of miniatures and tabletop games.