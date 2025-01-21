Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family-run retailer Home Bargains is to open a new store in Shipley this weekend following a £4 million investment.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shipley 2 on Salt Mill Road will welcome shoppers for the first time from 8am on Saturday, January 25.

Home Bargains is creating 62 jobs, 50 of which are new hires in the local community with its new, and second, store in Shipley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Shipley 2' at Shipley Wharf Retail Park on Salt Mill Road. | Home Bargains

Craig Smith, the new Shipley 2 store manager, said: “Super excited to be opening my first new store for Home Bargains, I’m looking forward to seeing all the planning and hard work come to life and be a success. The entire team is eager to see our shop open and to welcome new and existing customers. I’m excited to see what our local customers think of the extended range of products the new store has to offer.”

The 15, 317 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Mr Smith added: “Our second Shipley location will be a great store for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”