Shipley: Home Bargains to open new £4 million store in town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shipley 2 on Salt Mill Road will welcome shoppers for the first time from 8am on Saturday, January 25.
Home Bargains is creating 62 jobs, 50 of which are new hires in the local community with its new, and second, store in Shipley.
Craig Smith, the new Shipley 2 store manager, said: “Super excited to be opening my first new store for Home Bargains, I’m looking forward to seeing all the planning and hard work come to life and be a success. The entire team is eager to see our shop open and to welcome new and existing customers. I’m excited to see what our local customers think of the extended range of products the new store has to offer.”
The 15, 317 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.
Mr Smith added: “Our second Shipley location will be a great store for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.