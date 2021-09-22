Return of students is set to boost economy in Leeds

Nathan Clark pictured at Brudenell Social Club Photo: Steve Riding

Second year students will hopefully be able to fully enjoy the city's nightlife for the first time following last year's Covid lockdowns and 10pm closures.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of Leeds BID (Business Improvement District) said: "With over 60,000 students in the centre of Leeds, we look forward to welcoming students back to Leeds.

"Students are an important part of our economy both in the short term and long term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Not only do they spend, but they support short term recruitment gaps and in the long term we want students to stay after their studies and take a job in Leeds.

"On Wednesday September 29 we are hosting a Christmas jobs fair supporting over 30 city centre businesses.

"This will be open to students and all those looking for job opportunities in Leeds.“

Nathan Clark, who owns the Brudenell Social Club in Hyde Park, said: "It makes a huge difference. There is a boost in everyday footfall and in events across the city.

"Also, what is quite unique about this year is we are going to have a large percentage of second year students that came last year and weren't able to fully experience going out in a normal scenario.

"They were first year students, 18-year-olds, in a situation where it was lockdown or a 10pm curfew.

"This is effectively going to be their first student term where they can experience a full, rounded programme of events from their own student union or other events in Leeds."

Simon Fogal of C81 Studios promotes a number of Leeds bars and restaurants.

He said: "Students are essential to Leeds’ economy so it is great to see the city thriving once again.

"We have missed the last two years and they bring a brilliant energy to the city.

"We encourage the new students to explore Leeds’ rich independent food and drink scene who are all in survival mode currently after the pandemic. I am sure they will be very welcome.

"We suggest grabbing that coffee or brunch from Laynes, check out street food at Chow Down, check in on Bundobust for some Indian street food and craft beer made at their own brewery.

"Belgrave Music Hall for some incredible nights out with their own regular street food market too.

"Make your way on North Street (Brunswick, Reliance) and Call Lane to trying the incredible beer brewing scene in Leeds too like Springwell and Northern Monk.

"Cocktail events and bars are a plenty with Leeds Rum Festival happing in October and regular masterclasses from Rolling Social Events and Hedonist/ Liquor Studio.”