The room, named ‘Almost Alice’, is a new wonderland-themed escape game featuring visuals that capture the story of Lewis Carroll’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and the Queen’s Stolen Hearts.
It is based in The Escapologist at White Rose Shopping Centre, and is now open for bookings.
Take a look inside the new game room below.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: We wont reveal any secrets about The Escapologists Almost Alice room, but its a truly magical experience."
The room is decorated to replicate some of the most iconic scenes and features of Alice In Wonderland, including the Mad Hatters Tea Party and the Queens Stolen Hearts.
The game lasts 60 minutes and requires all members of the group to escape the room in the allotted time using clues they discover along the way.
The Escapologists Almost Alice room can be enjoyed by a maximum of 6 guests, is suitable for all ages, and has a difficulty ranking of medium.