Ajay Singh, who co-owns Premier Morley Desserts and Drinks, said the social media famous Prime drinks has transformed the family run business which has been going for 35 years.

Speaking to the YEP, he said: “We had to try keep the price down as much as possible. We started to do Prime hampers over Christmas with prices ranging between £15-30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cans we sell for £9.99 a can, which is one of the cheapest places as Wakey Wines has been selling them £100 and other local retailers are selling them for £14.99.”

Ajay Singh said the social media famous Prime drinks has transformed the family run business.

The popular drinks – made and marketed by famous YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI – went viral late last year as youngsters did what they could to get their hands on the sought-after product.

While Aldi, Asda and even Costco now stock the drinks, Prime runs out within moments and from next week Premier Morley will be dropping their prices even further to just £3.99 a can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ajay, who owns the Premier newsagents with his dad Jazz and mother Suki, hopes that by lowering the prices they can gain extra customer support with the offer available both in store and via their online service.

He said: “We’ve bought a container load and we’re going to be making less margin but are trying to be the cheapest in Leeds so we’re going to be dropping it down to £3.99 per can to gain customers.”

The popular drinks – made and marketed by famous YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI – went viral late last year.