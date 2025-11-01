Premier Inn gets green light in Leeds with 131-bed hotel to revive city centre site

A new Premier Inn hotel will help boost Leeds city centre’s economy after plans were agreed with the council.

Permission was sought to convert Verity House, on Canal Wharf in Holbeck, into a 131-bed hotel.

Extensions will be added to the former office building as part of the project by parent company Whitbread Plc.

It will see a 90-cover bar and restaurant built at the site near Bridgewater Place after Leeds City Council approved a full planning application.

Whitbread previously said the hotel would accommodate 57,000 guests a year, generating £2.7m in visitor spending for Leeds.

A planning officer’s report said three people living nearby objected to the scheme, saying the hotel would overlook their homes.

The report said: “The change of use of a vacant office building supports economic development, visitor accommodation, and town centre vitality, which are material considerations.

“Any adverse impacts on privacy are considered relatively minor and outweighed by the broader public benefits of the proposal.”

Concerns were also raised over noise caused by building work and from people staying at the hotel after it opens.

The report said the hours of building work would be restricted to limit noise disturbances.

It said: “Hotels are considered compatible with a mixed-use city centre area. Noise from guests is unlikely to exceed that from other commercial uses.”

An economic assessment submitted with Whitbread’s application showed the new hotel could generate £100,000 a year in business rates revenue for the council.

Planning permission was subject to financial contributions of almost £25,000 to improve traffic, pedestrian and cycle routes.