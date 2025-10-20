Employees at several Pizza Hut restaurants in the Leeds area were unexpectedly sent home this morning, with only a few busier locations remaining open, according to one member of staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sudden closures have sparked concern and speculation among staff, who told the Yorkshire Evening Post that no clear information from management has been received regarding the situation.

According to Pizza Hut, it follow the appointment of administrators by the owners of the American chain, with 68 restaurants earmarked for permanent closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Pizza Hut in Leeds have been told to close shop and go home. | Google

A member of staff, who wishes to remain anonymous, described being called by area managers just before 10am this morning and instructed to close their unit and send all staff home.

The source added that the news comes following a period of redundancies, labour cutbacks, and the denial of an annual pay rise for restaurant general managers.

The source added: “We now have multiple teams who are today sat at home, having been sent home directly from work and not being paid for hours they were due to be working today, that have literally no idea of what is happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On top of that, we have been told not to discuss this with anybody else as to ‘not panic anybody’ yet will not give any details of what's going on.”

At least three Pizza Hut outlets in Leeds have reported being “temporarily closed.” However, sources indicate that up to eight of the city’s 11 restaurants are shut - part of a wider wave of closures across the UK.

Pizza Hut said in a statement this morning: “Today, we announce the acquisition of the Pizza Hut dine-in operations through a pre-packaged administration, after FTI was announced today as administrators of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee of Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants.

“We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs. Approximately 2,259 team members will transfer to the new Yum! equity business, including above-restaurant leaders and support teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director International Operating Markets, said: “This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible. Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”