Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds sold to new owners Concept Taverns for more than £750,000

Property adviser Christie & C confirmed the sale of one of the UK’s well-known snooker venues.

It was brought to the market for the first time in 48 years last September following the decision by the major shareholder of the business to retire.

The sale generated considerable interest from within the professional ranks of the snooker and cue sports industry, from national and regional experiential leisure operators, as well as from individual investors.

The Northern Snooker Centre has new owners.

The Williamson family, which has owned “The Northern” since 1974, was keen to see the heritage of the business preserved and invested in and, following receipt of a number of offers for the business considerably in excess of the £750,000 guide price, the successful bidder and new owner of the business is Yorkshire-based business, Concept Taverns.

Chris and June Williamson said: “We are delighted to be leaving The Northern in good hands after so many years. Chris’s brother Ian and sister Vanessa will be continuing their coaching and front of house roles with the business and assisting with continuity.”

Managing Director of Concept Taverns, Ben Warren added “Whilst Concept Taverns operates a portfolio of independent pubs in the West Yorkshire area, the management team has significant experience in the cue sports sector. When the Northern Snooker Centre became available, we saw this as a one-off opportunity to acquire a great asset on our doorstep and one that would fit exceptionally well with our knowledge base.”

Jon Patrick, Head of Leisure & Development at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, concluded, “The sale of the Northern Snooker Centre is further evidence that the depth of interest in high-quality licensed leisure businesses has remained strong throughout the pandemic. With over 375 hospitality and leisure sale transactions completed by Christie & Co during 2021 alone, and with investor demand remaining high, 2022 has already got off to a good start with the sale of The Northern in excess of the guide price.”