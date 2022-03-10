The Bannatyne Group has announced the new spa part of a £1million investment programme in the Kirkstall Road club.

Construction work at the Kirkstall Road site is due to complete in June and will deliver a 10-bed spa as part of a programme of improvement works.

This has already seen a new café bar and state-of-the-art interactive fitness studio added to the health club’s offering.

A new spa will be opening inside The Bannatyne health club in Cardigan Fields retail park. Pictured is: General Manager of Bannatyne Cardigan Fields, Leeds Craig Smith with Regional Manager Carl Paper.

Once complete, the spa will provide a relaxing venue for guests to enjoy treatments, massages and pampering sessions.

A partnership with leading natural skincare brand Elemis means guests will have access to exclusive treatments and discounted products.

The new spa will create 15 jobs.

Chief executive and chairman at the Bannatyne Group, Duncan Bannatyne, said: “We’re very pleased to announce this latest stage of improvements as part of our £1million investment programme at Bannatyne Health Club Cardigan Fields.

“Our aim with this programme of investment is to offer members and guests an all-encompassing health and wellbeing facility, with a café, gym, wet-side facilities and spa all in one location.

“Feedback from members on the improvements we have planned and delivered so far has been outstanding.

"We have some fantastic brand partners working alongside us and I am certain members and guests will be impressed with the new spa.”

The former Virgin Active gym became the latest site in the Bannatyne portfolio when it was acquired by the Group in September 2021.

It is the Group’s third club within the West Yorkshire Combined Authority area, joining Cookridge Hall and Wakefield.

Alongside the recent and planned improvements, the club also offers an extensive gym floor, with state-of-the-art Technogym Skill Line equipment, as well as a luxurious pool, spa bath, sauna, and steam room.