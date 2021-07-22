The new home shirt keeps to tradition in being white with the traditional three Adidas stripes running down the middle of the shoulder in a bright yellow.

It was trailed on social media last night and was officially launched this morning (Thursday).

Where can I buy the new Leeds United kit?

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new strip is available online now at https://shop.leedsunited.com/ and in Official Leeds United stores at Elland Road, Trinity, Merrion Centre and White Rose.

The new home kit is also available at JD and at adidas.co.uk/football-kitsAdidas

How much is the new Leeds United kit?

The shirt is priced at £60 on the Leeds United shop and JD Sports.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison in the new 2021-22 Premier League season kit.

Who are the sponsors?

Adidas struck a lucrative five-year deal with Leeds United last summer during which the Whites signed the largest commercial deal in the club’s history with global sports betting brand SBOTOP whose logo features on the front of the club's shirts.

Both the club's official sleeve sponsor BOXT and official retail partner JD Sports also feature on the jersey.

How have the fans responded?

Kit launches always provoke strong debate from fans.

One fan said on Twitter: "It's great and will have a few thousands fans professing there love for Leeds United in it this year."

While another wrote: "Really can't take to that illuminous, industrial yellow strip, it cheapens the jersey. It's like Del Boy got a ton of knock off jerseys and Leeds bought them from him."

A third wrote: "Would prefer round collar and hopefully we can get it without the arm sponsor. Otherwise will be first shirt bought (apart from kids) since 15/16 season."

The goalkeeper kit seems to have struck a particular chord with fans.

One wrote: "Wasn't keen at first in the leaked shots, but the more you see it the nicer it looks especially with the boy wearing it. Still the keeper kit, now that looks wow."