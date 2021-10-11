New karaoke rooms to launch at House of Fu in The Headrow

The karaoke rooms will be located on the second floor of House of Fu in The Headrow.

House of Fu opened in July of this year and is the brainchild of the team behind Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House and Ox Club.

Since opening, the restaurant has become a firm favourite for its ramen bowls, rice bowls and scrumptious sides.

The restaurant's karaoke rooms will be opening from Thursday, October 14.

In total there are five rooms, four of which can cater for up to eight people and one which is larger and can accommodate 20 guests.

The rooms are open from Thursday to Saturday.

A one hour karaoke room hire is £40 and there is also a selection of karaoke and drinks packages starting from £90.