Morrisons halving the price of its breakfasts for the next four weeks

From Monday August 30, customers eating at the Bradford-based grocer can get a fry up with sausage, bacon, fried egg, grilled tomato, baked beans and toast for £1.87.

For those customers looking for the full works including mushrooms, black pudding and hashbrowns as well as extra sausages and bacon then Morrisons Full English Breakfast is now £2.75 along with the Veggie or Vegan Breakfast options.

Morrisons breakfasts are available all day every day and the offer is valid in all 406 Morrisons cafes from Monday August 30 until Sunday September 26.

Ali Lyons, Head of Cafes at Morrisons, said: “A traditional cooked breakfast has long been a Great British treat. As the nation returns to work and school we wanted to offer our customers a hearty meal, at an unbeatable price, to ensure they are setting themselves up for the day.

“Many of our customers are key workers and don’t work traditional office hours, so we’ve made sure that the discount is valid all day so no matter what time you’re eating breakfast, customers can take advantage of the offer in our cafes.”