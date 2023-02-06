Miller & Carter Leeds Light is set to reopen its doors to guests on Thursday (February 9) following a major £400k refurbishment, revealing its spectacular new look to the city.

The restaurant, which faces onto the Headrow, closed on January 8 and was due to reopen on January 10, but is now taking bookings for a January 9 reopening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boasting a “warm, more modern look”, the renovation has seen the steakhouse undergo a complete transformation.

Miller & Carter Leeds Light is set to reopen its doors to guests on Thursday. Picture: National World

The popular restaurant will feature a refreshed bar, elegantly styled interiors and enhanced dining area – giving the restaurant a new lease of life, providing guests with a sophisticated yet familiar environment.

Commenting on the steakhouse’s new look, General Manager, Sarah Roberts, said: “We’re so thrilled to welcome both regulars and first-time guests to Leeds Light to experience our transformation.

“Whether you are looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy high-quality dining in beautiful surroundings, our steakhouse has it covered.”

Opening just in time for Valentine’s Day, guests can enjoy carefully sourced beef in stunning surroundings and the restaurant seats 103 people.

Awarded with the ‘The Masters of Steak’ award from the Craft Guild of Chefs, their beef is a labour of love. Visitors to the new look Miller & Carter Leeds Light can enjoy prime 30 day aged British & Irish steak dishes all carefully reared, butchered and cooked to guests exacting standards.