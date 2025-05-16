Leeds’ Liquor Studio calls last orders as popular spirit school closes after five boozy years
Liquor Studio, founded by former Hedonist owners Dan Crowther and Jonathan Lee, shared the decision in a heartfelt message on social media.
The message stated: "After an incredible journey, Liquor Studio will be closing its doors at the end of May. It has been a privilege to share our space with so many wonderful guests, and we are immensely proud of everything we have achieved together."
Since opening five years ago, Liquor Studio's masterclasses have attracted more than 7,000 guests and resulted in the crafting of over 3,000 bottles of gin and rum.
The statement continued: "If you would like to join us for one final experience, please visit our website to book one of our remaining available sessions in May! Thank you so much for your support over the years; we hope Liquor Studio has been part of some great memories for you."
The news was met with sadness as several people expressed their affection for the studio. One person on Instagram commented that the announcement is a "shame," having enjoyed multiple experiences at Liquor Studio.
Another added: "I’ve had so many amazing memories here. Thank you for always making my time in Leeds so special; you will be missed."