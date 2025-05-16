A popular spirit school in Leeds has announced that it will be closing at the end of the month.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The message stated: "After an incredible journey, Liquor Studio will be closing its doors at the end of May. It has been a privilege to share our space with so many wonderful guests, and we are immensely proud of everything we have achieved together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liquor Studio, on Briggate, has hosted spirit masterclasses for five years. | National World

Since opening five years ago, Liquor Studio's masterclasses have attracted more than 7,000 guests and resulted in the crafting of over 3,000 bottles of gin and rum.

The statement continued: "If you would like to join us for one final experience, please visit our website to book one of our remaining available sessions in May! Thank you so much for your support over the years; we hope Liquor Studio has been part of some great memories for you."

The news was met with sadness as several people expressed their affection for the studio. One person on Instagram commented that the announcement is a "shame," having enjoyed multiple experiences at Liquor Studio.

Another added: "I’ve had so many amazing memories here. Thank you for always making my time in Leeds so special; you will be missed."