A preview event was held on Thursday (January 16) ahead of the classes being held on a weekly basis at The Liquor Studio on Lower Briggate every Thursday at 7pm.
Among those who attended were Hannah Taylor, who set up sober community group Sober Butterfly Collective in 2019, to organise events for people wanting to stay off alcohol.
Attendees were given a welcome drink before making their own shrub that was later used to make one of the three cocktails crafted at their stations.
Ms Taylor said: “I was really impressed. It was really educational and informative.
“I think they normally host cocktail masterclasses but there is an increase of people requesting stuff like this, and I can see it being a big success going forward.”
Among the drinks made, with some using non-alcoholic spirits, were a Martini, a Kia Fizz, Cherry Sour and Gimlet.
Lee Jones, Head of the Liquor Studio, says, “Here at the Liquor Studio, we have always prided ourselves on our ability to curate quality drinks regardless of their alcoholic content. It’s fantastic to see the interest that our guests have shown in these classes, and we can’t wait to add this latest masterclass to our rota of amazing sessions.”
