15 photos as non-alcoholic cocktail masterclass held in Leeds held during Dry January at The Liquor Studio

Published 17th Jan 2025

A non-alcoholic masterclass is set to be held on a weekly basis in Leeds for those wanting to stick to sobriety past Dry January.

A preview event was held on Thursday (January 16) ahead of the classes being held on a weekly basis at The Liquor Studio on Lower Briggate every Thursday at 7pm.

Among those who attended were Hannah Taylor, who set up sober community group Sober Butterfly Collective in 2019, to organise events for people wanting to stay off alcohol.

Attendees were given a welcome drink before making their own shrub that was later used to make one of the three cocktails crafted at their stations.

Ms Taylor said: “I was really impressed. It was really educational and informative.

“I think they normally host cocktail masterclasses but there is an increase of people requesting stuff like this, and I can see it being a big success going forward.”

Among the drinks made, with some using non-alcoholic spirits, were a Martini, a Kia Fizz, Cherry Sour and Gimlet.

Lee Jones, Head of the Liquor Studio, says, “Here at the Liquor Studio, we have always prided ourselves on our ability to curate quality drinks regardless of their alcoholic content. It’s fantastic to see the interest that our guests have shown in these classes, and we can’t wait to add this latest masterclass to our rota of amazing sessions.”

Check out our gallery of pictures from the event below:

The non-alcoholic welcome drink consisting of Feragaia, Tangerine of Rosemary Shrub and Peach Iced Tea

1. Welcome drink

The non-alcoholic welcome drink consisting of Feragaia, Tangerine of Rosemary Shrub and Peach Iced Tea | Steve Riding

Silvia Iacopi, Liquor Studio manager, takes the class in non-alcoholic cocktail making

2. Class underway

Silvia Iacopi, Liquor Studio manager, takes the class in non-alcoholic cocktail making | Steve Riding

Lee Jones, Head of Studio Group gives a helping hand to Almir Daatoo and Maddie Collins of Leeds

3. Helping hand

Lee Jones, Head of Studio Group gives a helping hand to Almir Daatoo and Maddie Collins of Leeds | Steve Riding

Rachel Marshall of Uniquely Local Experiences shakes her cocktail

4. Shake it up

Rachel Marshall of Uniquely Local Experiences shakes her cocktail | Steve Riding

Lee Jones, Head of Studio Group, helping Almir Datoo with one of the three mocktails that the group made

5. Mocktails

Lee Jones, Head of Studio Group, helping Almir Datoo with one of the three mocktails that the group made | Steve Riding

gSilvia Iacopi, Liquor Studio manager, helping Jade Charlesworth of Wakefield with ingredients

6. Fresh ingredients

gSilvia Iacopi, Liquor Studio manager, helping Jade Charlesworth of Wakefield with ingredients | Steve Riding

