Lingfield Fisheries Moortown: Leeds fish and chip shop to shut with 'immediate effect' after 14 years
Lingfield Fisheries, located on the Lingfield Estate, Moortown, announced its closure after 14 years yesterday (Wednesday, August 21).
Owner Martyn confirmed the closure of the beloved fish and chip shop in a Facebook post.
He said: “Dear Customers, Lingfield Fisheries has closed its doors for the last time with immediate effect.
“My Mum and myself are fine, it's just time to move on to other things.
“Thank you to every one who has come in the shop or has had a delivery over the last fourteen years. It has been much appreciated! Best Wishes and good luck, Martyn.”
Following the announcement, customers were quick to send their best wishes to the family.
Reacting to the closure, hundreds took to the comments to wish the family well.
Howard Scott said: “Sorry to see this. All the very best Martyn and Good Luck for the future.”
Christine Hardman said: “So sorry to hear this Martyn, you’ll be missed. Best wishes to you and your Mum going forward.”
While Hazel Hunter said: Good luck to you N your mum Martyn in your new ventures and thanks for all the fish and curry sauce over the years.”
Lisa Morosini added: Gutted Martyn. Thank you for the best fish and chips for the past 14 years since I moved to Leeds! You truly are a legend and I wish you all the best for the future! Big hugs.”
Martyn previously posted in October 2023 to confirm the death of his father.
