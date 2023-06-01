An award-winning rum company have made good on their plans to open one of the first dedicated rum distilleries and blending houses in Northern England.

Having launched in the December of 2019 following 18 months of painstaking planning, the award-winning Libations Rum, first embarked on plans to build one of North England's first rum houses, in 2021 following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Located a stone's throw from Leeds train station, Libations Distillery & Blending House will be open to visitors on Friday and Saturday each week.

Co-Founder Chloe Potter, said: “With increasing demand we wanted to give all parties a really clear idea of what we do and what our process entails. Transparency has become a bit of a buzz word in the industry, but we wanted to put our money where our mouth is and give everyone a real insight.”

Customers will be offered a guided tour of the distillery including an intimate introduction to the UK’s first ‘warm room’ for ageing and finishing rum. Take a look inside...

