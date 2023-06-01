Libations Rum: First look inside as dedicated rum distillery and blending house opens in Leeds
Having launched in the December of 2019 following 18 months of painstaking planning, the award-winning Libations Rum, first embarked on plans to build one of North England's first rum houses, in 2021 following a successful crowdfunding campaign.
Located a stone's throw from Leeds train station, Libations Distillery & Blending House will be open to visitors on Friday and Saturday each week.
Co-Founder Chloe Potter, said: “With increasing demand we wanted to give all parties a really clear idea of what we do and what our process entails. Transparency has become a bit of a buzz word in the industry, but we wanted to put our money where our mouth is and give everyone a real insight.”
Customers will be offered a guided tour of the distillery including an intimate introduction to the UK’s first ‘warm room’ for ageing and finishing rum. Take a look inside...