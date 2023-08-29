Leeds lottery results: Lucky Seacroft street wins People's Postcode Lottery prize
Lucky players living in Dutton Way, Seacroft, have been named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery today (Tuesday August 29). The LS14 1PB postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts. The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.1billion to date for charities and organisations. Last month, neighbours in Wakefield scooped their share of £90,000 after winning a bigger prize.