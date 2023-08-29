Lucky players living in Dutton Way, Seacroft, have been named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery today (Tuesday August 29). The LS14 1PB postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts. The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.