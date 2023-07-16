The neighbours landed the win when their postcode – WF1 2AJ – was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today. (July 16).

Each ticket in the postcode was worth £30,000.

Jo Amess landed £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

Jo Amess celebrates with Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson.

The 57-year-old, who works in a role that encourages and supports people to get into cycling, plans to put the cash towards renovating a derelict building into a dream home in her husband’s birthplace in Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We’ve saved up for over ten years to buy a derelict building in Sicily, in the town where my husband was born.

“We go over twice every year to renovate it. But we can only renovate it once we’ve worked over here and saved some more money. Then we go over there and spend the money on it that we’ve saved.

“So £60,000 will go a long, long way to helping us get the dream derelict house finished.”

The second winner has remained anonymous.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson brought joy to Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was a pleasure to surprise Jo with a cheque for £60,000. I’m sure she and her neighbour will have an absolutely fantastic time spending their prize.

“Local charities have something to celebrate too, thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery players.