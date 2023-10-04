Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Greggs: The best and worst branches in the city centre according to Google reviews

There are a whopping 14 branches of Greggs in Leeds city centre alone.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 4th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Whether you’re craving a sausage roll, a hot drink or a vegan steak beak, the bakery chain has a stronghold on the city – with a new branch opening this year.

But with so much choice, it might be hard to decide which branch to visit. We’ve collected the Google reviews rating of every Greggs branch in Leeds city centre, ranked from best to worst.

1. Best-rated Greggs

Here is every Greggs branch in Leeds city centre ranked by Google reviews rating - from best to worst Photo: National World

Rated 4.1/5 from 102 reviews

2. Boar Lane

Rated 4.1/5 from 102 reviews Photo: Google

4.1 from 82 reviews

3. Headrow, The Light

4.1 from 82 reviews Photo: Google

4.1 from 30 reviews

4. Albion Street, The Light

4.1 from 30 reviews Photo: Google

