Leeds Festival 2023 is well underway, with Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons set to headline the first night.

American megastar Eilish is set to make history as the festival’s youngest headliner. The 21-year-old Californian, who writes, records and performs with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will be the first headliner on the Main Stage East on Friday night, while Imagine Dragons will headline the Main Stage West.

There are also performances from the likes of Steve Lacy, Becky Hill and Declan McKenna for punters to look forward to.

As festival goers arrive in their thousands, the prices of drinks will be on their minds. Various bars are dotted throughout the site, and people can purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments to fuel their weekend of entertainment.

Here are all the drinks prices for Leeds Festival 2023 (Photo by National World)

Here is our handy list of all the drinks prices for Leeds Festival 2023. Not all of the below drinks are available at every bar on site.

Lager and cider

Carlsberg Danish Pilsner 568ml – £6.50

Somersby Cider 568ml – £6.80

Carlsberg Pilsner Alcohol-Free Lager 330ml – £5.00

Spirt and mixer

Bacardi Raspberry Mojito 250ml – £8.00

Bacardi Spiced 25ml and Pepsi Max – £7.50

Bombay Sapphire Gin 25ml and Tonic – £7.50

Patron Silver Tequila 25ml and Ginger Beer – £9.50

Whiskey 25ml and Pepsi Max – £7.50

Eristoff Vodka 25ml and mixer – £7.50

Barcadi Carta Bianca White Rum 25ml and mixer – £7.50

Eristoff Vodka 25ml and Red Bull – £9.50

Watermelon Gin Bull (Bombay Sapphire gin 25ml and Red Bull Watermelon & Lime) – £9.50

Tropical Rum Bull (Barcardi Spiced 25ml and Tropical Red Bull & Lime) – £9.50

White Claw Hard Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry 330ml – £6.50

White Claw Mango 330ml – £6.50

White Claw Natural Lime 330ml – £6.50

White Claw Raspberry 330ml – £6.50

Four Loko

Four Loko Strawberry Lemonade 440ml – £10.50

Wine

Single serve (white/red/rose) 187ml – £7.00

Full bottle (white/red/rose) 750ml – £28.00

Soft Drinks

Red Bull (Energy/Sugarfree/Tropical/Watermelon) 250ml – £4.00

Liquid Death Mountain Water (still/sparkling) 500ml – £2.60