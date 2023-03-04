As part of LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture, each of the city’s 33 council wards has been assigned a neighbourhood host. Those hosts are are now working towards filling the summer with as many activities as possible and giving away grants to help achieve this.

Applications from people in all walks of life are being accepted, whether they want to plan something in their spare time or professionally. Abeer Mukhtar, neighbourhood host for Hyde Park and Headingley, said: “I want my event to focus on local people that just may be your next door neighbours but they might be into Morris dancing or people that you know doing amazing things for the community, from their place of worship."

The events will be taking places in parks, village halls, high street and shopping centres, with the hope being to shine light on creative found in the community.

Leeds Civic Hall lit to celebrate the start of Leeds 2023. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Kelly Hamilton, neighbourhood host for Gipton and Harehills, said: “I'm really hoping to have as much breadth of creativity and culture as possible. I'd really want an eclectic mix of performances, creative activity and cultural celebration. So I've kept the things that I'm looking for in an application really open because I really want to the applications that I receive to shape what the event is going to look like.”

Abeer added: “For me, the community grant is showing that gratitude and recognition to the people of Hyde Park and saying, thank you – thank you for getting involved, showing your passion and doing your bit in the community. And I just think, to have all those people together on one day will just be dynamic and just so positive and I'm hoping that, in the long run, barriers will be reduced. People would think, regardless of what we look like on the outside, we all have something in common.”

