And a mini Christmas Markets series will operate with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks to Berlin, Cologne and Vienna.

The company’s Winter 2022/23 scheduled city breaks programme with highlights includes up to four weekly services to Amsterdam and Paris and up to two weekly services to Barcelona, Budapest, Rome, Krakow and Prague.

Jet2 has revealed its winter city breaks for 2022/23

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are also offering flights and breaks to Christmas Markets in Berlin, Cologne and Vienna, for long-weekend or midweek stays next November and December

Steve Heapy, chief executive officer of Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, said: “Despite the recent introduction of travel restrictions, there is still a lot of demand for this winter but we know that people are looking further ahead as well.

"As always, we want to deliver what our customers and independent travel agent partners want, so here we are with a fantastic selection of city break and Christmas Market destinations to choose from in Winter 22/23 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

"We know that these flights and city breaks will be as popular as ever, as people look for a magical winter escape with all the reassurance that booking with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks provides.”

