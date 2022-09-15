Jet2 hiring cabin crew based at Leeds Bradford Airport promising a 'competitive salary'

If you have ever dreamed of flying to exotic destinations for a living then this could be the job for you.

Successful applicants will be responsible for the safety and comfort of all customers while onboard the aircraft. You will also be provided with approved CAA training.

Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Jet2 cabin crews are expected to take responsibility, to ensure safety is upheld to the highest standard.

"Providing a VIP service for all of our customers, including all aspects of customer care, including: first aid, aviation security, in-flight service and general passenger handling regulations.” the application declares.

Successful applicants will undertake a four-week unpaid training course.

Jet2 have been recognised as one of the Top 50 Best Places to Work in the UK, according to Glassdoor.

The benefits on offer for new team members include:

Competitive salary with annual pay review Flight Duty pay Flight Sector pay Generous commission scheme for onboard sales No upfront fees for your Cabin Crew Training Course Free Uniform Allocation Free Car Parking at Airport

Employees will also be offered 37 days holiday entitlement per annum (including Bank Holidays) as well as a staff discount on Jet2holidays and Jet2.com holidays and flights.

Staff are also given life assurance of 3 x annual salary.

The job advert states: “Our wide and varied flight programme to all of our exciting destinations across Europe means that we cannot specify the exact hours you will work each week.