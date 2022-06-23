There were widespread reports of a dip in coverage on the popular network yesterday in locations across the UK.

In a tweet yesterday, posted around 4.30pm, EE said: "We are sorry that a number of our customers are having trouble using our mobile services. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will keep this thread updated."

In a fresh update this morning at about 7.52am, EE said: "Our mobile services are back to normal. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused while we restored service."

However, network users on EE were continuing to report issues after 9am today, the Down Detector website shows.

In replies to EE's update tweet, Twitter users confirmed they were still suffering from the outage.

The EE network has suffered outages over the last 24 hours. Picture: Getty Images.

Tanya Poulton (@tlpspurs) said: "No u haven't! Mine still isn't working"

And Lisa-Antoinette Feasey (@feasey_lisa) added: "Mine is still down too".