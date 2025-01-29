LINK: Horsforth set to receive banking hub as Lloyds Banking Group announces closure of two branches in Leeds
Link, the UK's ATM and Cash Access network announced today (January 29) that it will open a new banking hub in Horsforth.
The news comes as Lloyds Banking Group announced the closure of two branches in Leeds, specifically the Halifax in Horsforth and Lloyds Bank in Cross Gates, as part of its plan to close a total of 136 banks across the UK.
Banking hubs are shared banking spaces and are very similar to traditional bank branches, but available to all banking customers.
The new hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can deposit and withdraw cash, make bill payments and carry out everyday banking transactions.
There will also be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.
The banks will operate at the hub on a rotating basis, with staff from different banks available on different days.
LINK currently operates 11 banking hubs in Yorkshire, including in Otley and Ossett. Hubs have also been recommended in Wetherby, Armley, Normanton and South Elmsall.
In the coming weeks, LINK will begin engaging with the local community in Horsforth and start looking for potential sites.
Dr Chris Ashton, LINK's Chief Commercial Officer, said: “While more people are choosing to bank and pay for things digitally, we know that many people still rely on and choose to use cash and face-to-face banking.
"That’s why we’re delighted to recommend a new hub in Horsforth.
"There are over one hundred hubs open across the country and when it opens, the Horsforth banking hub will be vital for the local community and high street.”
