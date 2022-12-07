In support of Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign, Honest Burgers will be donating 100 per cent of its food takings from 4pm to close to the appeal. On the same day, the Leeds city centre restaurant, on Cloth Hall Street, is holding a ‘Honesty Box Day’ where eat-in diners are encouraged pay what they can to donate extra funds for the appeal.

Leeds general manager at Honest Burgers Daniel Harding said: “We’re all aware of the challenging winter ahead for many families across the city which is why our team felt compelled to support local communities as part of the Mission Christmas appeal. Our Honesty Box Day is a great cause where we will be asking customers to put their money where their mouth is and give a little extra as part of their food bill. All our takings from the honesty box will be donated to the charity.”

The Mission Christmas campaign is raising money to ensure every child receives a Christmas present this year. The campaign is also raising money to provide emergency appeal grants in the New Year for struggling families hardest hit by the cost of living crisis including food and warm clothing.

Leeds burger joint Honest Burgers are donating 100% of its takings on December 5 to raise money for Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign. Pictured are Leeds managers of Honest Burgers Liam Callagham with Daniel Hardings. Picture: James Hardisty