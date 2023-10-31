A rooftop bar in Leeds is set to unveil an all-weather winter terrace.

The Fourth Flour Brasserie at Harvey Nichols will open its revamped seating area on November 10. The heated terrace has been designed by tequila brand Patrón, with the silver, green and gold decor taking inspiration from its El Cielo tequila bottle.

Winter serves include the signature Patrón El Cielo with Harvey Nichols Champagne, blood orange and gingerbread syrup, which promises to capture Christmas in a glass, as well as a Cinnamon and Black Pepper Old Fashioned and the Honey and Chestnut Sour. The Patrón tequila collection is available in the Fourth Floor Wine Shop.

Edible Arts Patisserie is also opening on the department store’s fourth floor on November 18, serving a selection of macarons and chocolates.

The heated terrace has been designed by tequila brand Patrón (Photo by Harvey Nichols Leeds)

Created by top pastry chef Damien Wager, the Patisserie will feature a selection of creative, limited-edition flavours, exclusive to Harvey Nichols and inspired by some of its Christmas ranges.

It comes as the The Fourth Floor Brasserie unveils its winter and Christmas Dining menu. Starters include a rich Blue Cheese Mousse with pear and walnut, and a Tuna Eclair with oyster emulsion, cucumber, red wine vinegar jelly and crispy shallots.

Mains range from the classic Roasted Turkey Breast with braised turkey leg pie to a Roasted Beef Fillet with truffle-infused jus and Pan-fried Hake with saffron potatoes. Three courses of the Christmas Menu alongside 90 minutes of bottomless Harvey Nichols Champagne cost £98.

