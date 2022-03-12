The department store on Briggate will serve lucky mums a three-course meal on Sunday March 27, with a cocktail and a Sisley Black Rose facial included in the deal.

There's a choice of a classic cosmopolitan or cranberry fizz cocktail before starters are served at the Fourth Floor Brasserie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The department store on Briggate will serve lucky mums a three-course meal on Sunday March 27,

Choose from leek and potato soup with smoked haddock and baked new potatoes, a king prawn cocktail, honey and rosemary baked crottin cheese with pickled beetroot or the chicken liver parfait.

For the main course, there's roasted sirloin of beef with all the trimmings, pan-fried hake and gnocchi, braised pork belly with a bacon and onion crumb or a vegetarian Thai salad with goats cheese and roasted curried carrots.

There's four desserts to choose from - a rhubarb Bakewell tart, lemon curd cream with Italian meringue, white panna cotta or a cheese board.

The deal costs £38.