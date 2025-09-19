Greggs has opened a new outlet shop in a Leeds suburb offering discounted sausage rolls, steak bakes and sweet treats.

The food-on-the-go retailer’s latest outlet shop on Chapeltown Road has created five new jobs and is part of a companywide initiative originally set up in 1974 to support socially deprived areas and to redistribute unsold food items.

Outlets form an integral part of the Greggs Pledge to build stronger, healthier communities.

By selling surplus food products, usually for around 50% of the price you would pay in a Greggs shop, families are able to stretch budgets while still having access to great quality food.

Reducing food waste is a key priority for Greggs and the Outlet shops are one of its flagship initiatives to support food redistribution across the UK. In 2024, Outlet customers bought 2.8 million sweet products, 2.7 million sandwiches and 2.4 million savoury products, representing a 17 per cent increase on 2023, with 45 per cent of surplus stock redistributed.

Customers visiting the new outlet can enjoy discounted Greggs favourites, such as the sausage roll, steak Bake, delicious vegan alternatives and sweet treats. In addition to this, following strict quality and safety checks, Greggs has expanded the range of products available through its Outlets to include items such as pizza and cream cakes.

Shop manager, Alison Stones, said: “We can’t wait to welcome new customers to our Leeds Outlet shop. Every purchase helps fund our community grant programme, supporting local organisations to deliver vital services.”

Roisin Currie, CEO at Greggs said: “Our new outlet shop in Leeds reaffirms the commitments set out in the Greggs Pledge to reduce waste and support communities. By selling surplus products at great value and reinvesting a portion of the profits through The Greggs Foundation, we can help families and local charities across the country.”

With the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals calling for a 50% per capita global food waste by 2030, the expansion of Greggs Outlets reinforces the Company’s global impact on food waste reduction, helping to ease economic, social and environmental pressures in the UK and beyond. In addition to its growing network of Outlet shops, Greggs has partnered with food-saving app, Too Good To Go, alongside local charity partners, to further cut food waste and support its local communities.