From bricks to clicks: Leeds Kirkgate Market offers shoppers new online service

Kirkgate Market is preparing for an exciting next stage in its evolution as offering shoppers a new online service.

Market bosses has teamed up with Good Sixty, an online marketplace for independent and artisan food producers, to provide a sustainable local delivery service powered by zero-emission electric vans.

Orders can now be placed through the market’s online shopping platform from www.goodsixty.co.uk/leeds-kirkgate-market with a great range of delicious produce from participating Leeds Kirkgate Market traders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those that like to forward-plan will also be able to book their slots for Christmas deliveries from launch too. Customers can browse and order from as many traders as they wish for a single delivery fee. Once the order is placed, Good Sixty will compile the produce from the market traders at its designated hub, and deliver them to customers’ doorsteps.

The market traders available from launch through this new service include Neil’s Greengrocers, Malcolm Michaels Butchers, Whitaker’s Farmhouse Eggs & Cheese, Ramsden’s Fishmongers, Firth & Payne and Bluebird Bakery as well as Brown’s Sweets, Adam & Eco and Panda Refills. Orders can now be placed via the website: goodsixty.co.uk/leeds-kirkgate-market .

Councillor Kayleigh Brooks, Leeds City Council deputy executive member with responsibility for markets, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Good Sixty to offer a delivery service for customers direct from our fantastic traders here at Leeds Kirkgate Market.

"During the pandemic, shopping habits have changed with a huge increase in online shopping. Teaming up with Good Sixty brings Leeds Kirkgate Market traders’ top quality food straight to customers’ doorsteps, and supports our traders in having access to a wider customer base."

Coun Brooks added: "Launching just before the busy Christmas period, we know our traders have been working on special deals and offers that will be made available via the Good Sixty website. We look forward to the start of something great which will make it easier than ever before to shop local and support independent Leeds businesses.”

Good Sixty was founded in Bristol in 2017 and it currently operates similar services in London, Stroud, Exeter, Oxford, Bristol and Bath.

Chris Edwards, founder and managing director, Good Sixty said the firm was thrilled to be working with Kirkgate Market.

"The quality and provenance of the produce is outstanding, as is the traders’ passion for what they do. The new service has been designed to reflect these qualities online, giving users real insight into each stall and the individuals behind them," said Mr Edwards . "And what is more, the service will make the market accessible to many more, opening it up to those who love shopping there but don’t always have the time to explore it on foot.”

**********************