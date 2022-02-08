The shopping centre announced the addition of new bespoke vans last week, including a converted VW Camper Van, a Citroen H van, a horse trailer – and even a shipping container.

The pre-loved vans are fully refurbished and kitted out with kitchens, personalised branded lightboxes, signage and menus for each new vendor, and follow on from the success of Trinity Kitchen’s converted Peugeot J7 van which arrived last year.

The new vans are already booked up until January 2023, hosting a rotation of vendors every eight to nine weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Good Boy Burger Company is one of five new vendors to join the Trinity Kitchen line-up

Yorkshire Cheese Grill, Ka-Bao, The Little Pasta Company, Good Boy Burger and Spuds n Bros are the first residents to take over the new vans.

They join Trinity Kitchen's permanent eateries including Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, Absurd Bird and Doner Shack.

Josie Towning, Food and Beverage Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re so excited to finally see the new arrivals take pride of place at Trinity Kitchen. It took a great deal of planning to make it happen but it has transformed the space and created even more excitement and buzz.

“Trinity Kitchen continues to grow and expand and we’re thrilled to take the experience to the next level – all whilst giving independent street food traders the chance to shine, without the need for their own van or kitchen set-up.”