Following the unveiling of its custom-made van converted from an old Peugeot J7 last year, Trinity Kitchen is now welcoming four new pre-loved vans, all of which have been renovated from old models to include customised kitchens.

The new arrivals will host a rotating line-up of up-and-coming cooks, chefs and street food aficionados every eight to nine weeks, and are kitted out with fully functioning kitchens plus personalised branded lightboxes, signs and menus for each new vendor.

The concept has already proved incredibly popular, with the new vans now fully booked until January 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the unveiling of its custom-made van converted from an old Peugeot J7 last year, Trinity Kitchen is now welcoming four new pre-loved vans

The first installation of the new street food vans will see five new temporary vendors joining Trinity Kitchen’s roster from February 7 – with the names to be announced in the coming weeks.

The centre's food and beverage manager, Josie Towning, said: “We are thrilled that our ever-changing Trinity Kitchen continues to offer a completely unique twist on the idea of food courts.

“Word is spreading about our new eye-catching street food vans and shipping container, which will have a rustic look on the outside with contrasting rose gold fittings inside.

“We’re really excited to offer an elevated Trinity Kitchen experience, supporting independent street food traders with the perfect platform to showcase their talents and abilities – without the need for their own set-up.”

Since its launch in 2013, Trinity Kitchen has hosted hundreds of food trucks, trains and vans from across the country – hoisting them up to its first floor location using a special hydraulic lift.

Now the new vans will be in the centre for the foreseeable future, giving budding street food businesses the chance to set up shop and showcase their talents without needing a van of their own.

The new Trinity Kitchen vans and vendors will sit alongside permanent eateries including Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, Absurd Bird and Doner Shack.