A "first look" has been shared of the next phase of a major office redevelopment in Leeds city centre.

The project at 10 South Parade (10SP) by Wilton Developments will feature a business lounge, a 65-desk business centre split into 10 self-contained offices, meeting rooms for hire, and event spaces, and is scheduled for completion by early 2025.

This phase also includes the unveiling of a new coffee shop, Bean Coffee, which will be open to tenants at the new office complex as well as guests and the public.

New CGI images offers a "first look" at the entrance lobby at 10SP. | Wilton Developments

Jason Stowe, Managing Director at Wilton Developments, said: “Following our two recent lettings to IDHL and Thomson Solicitors, the upper floors of 10SP are once again fully occupied.

"The time is therefore right to implement long-held plans for the reconfiguration of our ground floor."

He added: “This scheme will provide new, contemporary facilities for our existing tenants, providing collaboration opportunities through the business lounge and business centre."

Miriam Hughes at property management company Pudney Shuttleworth added: “We are delighted to have attracted Bean Coffee to 10 South Parade – a fantastic independent operator expanding from its established base in Liverpool and the North West.

Images show two of the planned business lounges, including the newly announced coffee shop. | Wilton Developments

"Bean fits the brief perfectly for 10SP. It is also a testament to the building that Bean has chosen 10 South Parade as its first Leeds acquisition, and we are confident they will be a great success.

"The new coffee shop will no doubt become a very well-used facility, both by the occupiers in the building and the wider business and residential communities in this part of the city centre.”