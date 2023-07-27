Fika North, in Far Headingley, had been closed since Monday July 10 as it got spruced up – and customers were redirected to its sister business, bar and bottle shop Bottle Chop. Owned by Gemma and Elis Williams, Fika North opened just over four years ago and has become a cult favourite with residents in north west Leeds.

The coffee shop reopened to customers yesterday (Wednesday) at 8am. In an Instagram post, the team said: “Thanks to all our incredible team and friends for all your hard work helping us make this happen and [joinery] Esgate & Keir for bringing the skills”.

Fika North now boasts a sliding hatch window for a dedicated takeaway space, reducing congestion inside, as well as a whippy machine serving soft-serve ice cream from Northern Bloc. The decor has had a refresh, with a new table layout and a bright red front door to contrast the teal blue paint.

Leeds coffee shop Fika North reopened on Wednesday following a refurbishment (Photo by Fika North)

Inspired by Swedish coffee culture, Fika North serves speciality coffee from independent roasters, as well as pastries, cakes and bagels and craft beer, cocktails and wines.