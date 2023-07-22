Fika North, in Far Headingley, has been closed since Monday July 10 as it gets spruced up, with exciting new additions on the way. Owned by Gemma and Elis Williams, Fika North opened just over four years ago and has become a cult favourite with residents in north west Leeds.

The cafe had queues snaking down the street for its takeaway coffee during lockdown, and serves speciality coffee from independent roasters, as well as pastries, cakes and bagels and alcoholic drinks.

Gemma and Ellis are busy putting together the finishing touches, and Fika North is set to reopen on Monday. It will boast new sliding hatch window for a dedicated takeaway space, reducing congestion inside, as well as a whippy machine serving soft-serve ice cream from Northern Bloc. Coffee and sweet treats will continue to be served from Fika’s sister business, Bottle Chop, until it reopens.

Fika North, a coffee shop in Far Headingley, is set to reopen on Monday following a refurbishment (Photo by Fika North)

“It just needed a bit of a refresh,” Gemma told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “Fika is a labour of love and it needs looking after. The tables are changing and we’ve added a few pops of colour, we’ve painted the front door bright red and it looks amazing against the teal and the black and white stripes of the canopy.