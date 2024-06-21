Farmfoods Leeds: Seacroft supermarket reveals plans for major expansion due to ‘popularity of store’
Farmfoods has applied for planning permission to redevelop its site on York Road in Seacroft.
The company said the plan would improve the appearance of the site and help it compete with nearby Aldi and Tesco stores which also sold frozen food.
A planning statement said: “Given the popularity of this store in Seacroft, Farmfoods is seeking a larger store to serve the community.
“The new Farmfoods will also deliver an upgraded store for the community providing a more pleasant, modern and efficient shopping experience.”
Leeds City Council will consider an application to redevelop the existing Farmfoods building and a separate retail unit currently used by a charity shop.
The new store would be a single-storey retail unit with new pedestrian access, parking and solar panels.
Retail floorspace would be increased by around 120sqm, Farmfoods said.
The scheme would create up to ten jobs in the building of the new site and for companies supplying goods to Farmfoods.
The planning statement said: “The proposed development will result in significant economic and employment benefits for Seacroft and nearby areas.
“Subject to receiving satisfactory planning approval, the new Farmfoods store will provide additional jobs and during the construction works all existing staff will be temporarily redeployed to other local Farmfoods stores.”
