Excitement as discount supermarket chain Aldi opens up new store in Morley

The new Aldi store in Morley.

The supermarket, in Chartists Way, opened its doors to customers at 8am on Friday, September 3.

The new store will be run by store manager Simon Coates, along with a team of 30 colleagues from the area.

Mr Coates said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Morley.

Morley Aldi store manager Simon Coates.

"It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.”

The new shop will offer large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a fixture along the back wall showcasing Aldi’s award-winning Beers, Wines and Spirits.

There will also be an exclusive section full of Health & Beauty products.

Morley customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find the Specialbuys.

Specialbuys are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During opening week, the store will be offering a wide range of homeware, including a side table for £16.99, supersoft throws for £7.99 and easy care printed double duvet sets for £9.99.

The new store is located on Chartists Way, Morley LS27 9ET and will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 8am – 10pm