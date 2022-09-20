A rally organised by cost of living campaign group Enough Is Enough is taking place in Leeds today.

The campaign is founded by trade unions and community organisations and has a list of demands for the government to tackle rising energy bills and end food poverty.

Below is everything you need to know about the rally today.

When is the Enough is Enough launch event?

The launch rally is taking place today (20 September) at 7pm until 9pm.

Where is the rally taking place?

The rally is taking place at the Royal Armouries Museum in the city centre.

Pictured are people take part in the Scotland Demands a Pay Rise march. There have been numerous marches across the UK for the cost of living crisis, with the first Enough Is Enough rally taking place in Leeds today.

What are the aims of Enough Is Enough?

Enough Is Enough has five central demands. These are:

- A £15 an hour minimum wage, a real public sector pay rise, and an inflation busting-rise in pensions and benefits.

- Cancel the October price hike and return to the significantly lower pre-April energy price cap

- Enshrine the Right to Food in law and put this into practice by introducing universal free school meals, community kitchens, and reinstating the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift.

- Cap rents, build 100,000+ council homes a year, insulate homes and introduce a charter for renters’ rights. Limit the number of holiday homes in any area, limit AirBnBs and ensure they are taxed properly.