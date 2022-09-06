The new prime minister, Liz Truss, has said as part of the leadership campaign that she will tackle the cost of living crisis, and is expected to freeze energy bills. However, no official plans have yet been announced.

For many people in Leeds however, a freeze in energy bills might come too late as this summer already has seen a record rise in inflation and an increase in the energy price cap.

Earlier this year, the Government announced that every household in council tax bands A to D would receive a £150 rebate, as part of a wider package of support to help with the cost-of-living crisis. Photo: PA Images

For those struggling with debt, there are organisations around Leeds to help with money advice and debt.

Yorkshire Evening Post has a full list of organisations in Leeds, collected by the Leeds City Council, to provide families struggling with advice and support.

What debt and money advice organisations are there to help me in Leeds?

All the organisations listed are approved by the Advice Quality Standards (AQS), and are all impartial and free for anyone who needs them.

Different organisations specialise in different areas of money and debt advice, from energy bills to budgeting and rent arrears.

Better Leeds Communities

Face to face, outreach and drop-in services for those who are struggling with debt, money and finances.

Phone: 0113 275 4142

Citizens Advice Leeds

Telephone and digital help and advice on a range of subjects including benefits, debt, employment and housing.

Phone: 0808 278 7878

Chapeltown Citizens Advice

Telephone and digital help and advice on a range of subjects including benefits, debt, employment and housing.

Phone : 0808 278 7878

Burmantofts Community Projects – Ebor Gardens Advice Centre & Money Buddies

Face to face, digital and telephone help and advice. Ebor Gardens Advice Centre provides debt advice, as well as the Leeds Money Buddy service for home budgeting, energy, benefits and financial wellbeing support.

Phone: 0113 235 0276

StepChange

Telephone and digital debt advice services.

Phone: 0800 138 1111

St Vincent’s Support

Face to face, digital and telephone help and advice for debt, money problems and other issues.

Phone: 0113 248 4126

Other organisations to help with money

Scope

Advice and support for disabled people including finance, social care, work, housing, equipment and assistive technology.

Phone: 0800 800 3333

Textphone Dial: 18001 then 0808 800 3333

Citizens Advice Consumer Service

Help with general consumer and energy problems.

Phone: 0808 223 1133

Christians Against Poverty (CAP)

Services across Leeds delivering debt counselling, money management, job clubs, life skills groups and support for people breaking addictions.

Phone: 0800 328 0006

Leeds City Council - Council Tax

Contact the council tax team at the earliest possibility if there are any issues with paying your council tax bill, including if you have lost income because of COVID-19.

Phone: 0113 222 4404

Scams and fraud

The West Yorkshire Trading Standards SAFER Project (Scams And Frauds Education for Residents). Information on scams, fraud and doorstep crime in Leeds.

Phone: 0113 535 0242

Report a Loan Shark

The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) provide all help and advice relating to loan sharks and illegal lenders.