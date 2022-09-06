Leeds debt advice: Where to go for support if you’re struggling with rising costs
The cost of living crisis has a tight grip on a lot of households, but there are services around Leeds to help those struggling.
The cost of living crisis is affecting many people in Leeds, and with the energy price cap set to rise to £3,549 on October 1, many will struggle to make ends meet.
The new prime minister, Liz Truss, has said as part of the leadership campaign that she will tackle the cost of living crisis, and is expected to freeze energy bills. However, no official plans have yet been announced.
For many people in Leeds however, a freeze in energy bills might come too late as this summer already has seen a record rise in inflation and an increase in the energy price cap.
For those struggling with debt, there are organisations around Leeds to help with money advice and debt.
Yorkshire Evening Post has a full list of organisations in Leeds, collected by the Leeds City Council, to provide families struggling with advice and support.
What debt and money advice organisations are there to help me in Leeds?
All the organisations listed are approved by the Advice Quality Standards (AQS), and are all impartial and free for anyone who needs them.
Different organisations specialise in different areas of money and debt advice, from energy bills to budgeting and rent arrears.
Better Leeds Communities
Face to face, outreach and drop-in services for those who are struggling with debt, money and finances.
Phone: 0113 275 4142
Citizens Advice Leeds
Telephone and digital help and advice on a range of subjects including benefits, debt, employment and housing.
Phone: 0808 278 7878
Chapeltown Citizens Advice
Telephone and digital help and advice on a range of subjects including benefits, debt, employment and housing.
Phone : 0808 278 7878
Burmantofts Community Projects – Ebor Gardens Advice Centre & Money Buddies
Face to face, digital and telephone help and advice. Ebor Gardens Advice Centre provides debt advice, as well as the Leeds Money Buddy service for home budgeting, energy, benefits and financial wellbeing support.
Phone: 0113 235 0276
StepChange
Telephone and digital debt advice services.
Phone: 0800 138 1111
St Vincent’s Support
Face to face, digital and telephone help and advice for debt, money problems and other issues.
Phone: 0113 248 4126
Other organisations to help with money
Scope
Advice and support for disabled people including finance, social care, work, housing, equipment and assistive technology.
Phone: 0800 800 3333
Textphone Dial: 18001 then 0808 800 3333
Citizens Advice Consumer Service
Help with general consumer and energy problems.
Phone: 0808 223 1133
Christians Against Poverty (CAP)
Services across Leeds delivering debt counselling, money management, job clubs, life skills groups and support for people breaking addictions.
Phone: 0800 328 0006
Leeds City Council - Council Tax
Contact the council tax team at the earliest possibility if there are any issues with paying your council tax bill, including if you have lost income because of COVID-19.
Phone: 0113 222 4404
Scams and fraud
The West Yorkshire Trading Standards SAFER Project (Scams And Frauds Education for Residents). Information on scams, fraud and doorstep crime in Leeds.
Phone: 0113 535 0242
Report a Loan Shark
The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) provide all help and advice relating to loan sharks and illegal lenders.
Phone: 0300 555 2222