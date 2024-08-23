Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DoubleTree by Hilton on Granary Wharf in Leeds city centre has finished its “sustainable” makeover of all 333 bedrooms.

The work, which started in October 2023, set out to modernise the bedrooms, while limiting the environmental impact by donating used furniture and televisions.

Working closely with partners to minimise waste, the hotel diverted over 100 tonnes from landfill – with 82 tonnes being reused within the hospitality industry, and 15 tonnes of carpet and underlay used to generate sustainable energy.

Overall, DoubleTree saved a total of 70,217kg of carbon from being generated compared traditional methods of disposal, the hotel revealed.

The 333 bedrooms have all been renovated, with a “fresh, contemporary look”, which pays homage to the history of Granary Wharf and Leeds’ industrial past.

Inspiration was taken from the shape of railway station arches and the nearby River Aire, which can be seen in the soft furnishings and the dark blue colour palette used throughout. The design is complimented by a patterned carpet which mimics the shape of flowing water.

The designers, ABDA Design, worked with The Monkey Puzzle Tree, a creative studio based in Leeds, which works with Yorkshire artists to celebrate Northern innovation, to place bespoke wallpaper in the suites at the hotel.

Founder Charlotte Raffo collaborated with Harrogate artist Joel Weaver on an abstract black and white print which resembles a murmuration of birds. The original piece featured thousands of hand drawn lines, and the wallpaper was adapted from blotting paper panels used in the process. With sustainability in mind, the wallpaper was designed to fit each space to reduce wastage.

General manager Robert Ford said: “We want every guest that stays with us to have an incredible experience, and we’ve received some fantastic feedback on the new look rooms already. The design really reflects the cool, industrial vibe of Granary Wharf and it’s been exciting to work with the design team to bring that local influence into the hotel.

“By working with partners, we were able to ensure that none of our furniture or TVs went to landfill, which is a real achievement.”

Brian McCarthy, President at Valor Hospitality UK & Europe who runs the hotel, added: “At Valor, we’re committed to delivering a fantastic guest experience without compromising our values, and the DoubleTree by Hilton Leeds refurb is a great example of this. We’ve come together with partners to reduce waste, whilst creating a modernised look that guests will love.”