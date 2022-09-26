The menu is available from Monday to Friday between noon and 4pm at the Boar Lane bar and restaurant and has been introduced amid a crisis of rising bills and costs.

All items have a fixed price of £9.95 and The Botanist says the menu gives people the opportunity to enjoy a meal out without over-spending.

James Scott, The Botanist’s chief executive, said people view their venues as a “sanctuary”.

Each item has a fixed price of £9.95. Image: Mike Cowling

He said: “People see our venues as their sanctuary, and we want them to feel they still have somewhere to come for respite, to forget about their day-to-day worries for a few hours, especially during this extremely tough time.

“Our new lunch menu offers the same home-cooked comfort food that diners have come to know and love when visiting our restaurants, at a fraction of the cost of our main menu items – giving them value for money but the same fresh, quality, seasonal ingredients.”

The menu features The Botanist’s signature hanging kebabs, as well as options including crispy panko chicken served with kastu sauce and noodle salad and fish and chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce.

The menu features a Philly steak sandwich with peppers, onions and melted cheese, served with lashings of peppercorn sauce.