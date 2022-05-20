The Botanist said it has brought its brand to life through taste by "exploring the life cycle of plants around the world".

In-house experts have created unique pairings including beetroot, nasturtium and quince.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Botanist Leeds reveals new cocktail menu launched for Spring

The Botanist hopes to gently introduce a wider array of botanicals to its guests this season.

Split into three phases, the menu allows the customer to sample the full lifecycle of a plant.

The ‘Roots & Shoots’ cocktails are herbaceous and aromatic, infused with flavours found in the roots and leaves.

Refreshing and light, the ‘Flowers’ drinks are a delicate balance of bright blooms and fragrant florals, whilst the ‘Fruits’ concoctions are vibrant and zesty, savouring the freshest fruits of the season.

The menu encourages the customer to explore unique pairings derived from botanical flavours around the world.

The Botanist said standout drinks include Passionfruit & Basil, Rhubarb & Sage Spritz, Quince & Chilli and Jasmine & Passionfruit.

Many of the options, including Quince & Cardamon, Strawberry & Elderflower Mojito and Pineapple & Blood Orange Sour have been specifically designed with non-alcoholic ingredients such as Lyre’s and Everleaf alcohol-free spirits and aperitifs, making up over a third of the menu.

Kelly Harrison, Head of Bars at The Botanist commented: “Our non-alcoholic offering has been designed and created to showcase all the flavours of the liquid without any alcohol.

“Rather than creating great cocktails and subsequently trying to remove the alcohol and maintain the flavour profile, which can be a big challenge, we start with a strong recipe for an alcohol-free drink then find the perfect alcohol to enhance the existing flavours, if the customer wishes.

“The drinks are made alcoholic by addition of spirits, rather than the other way around of removing alcohol and risking losing the complexity. It's our biggest and most complex offering yet.”