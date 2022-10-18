Hot drinks will be available at the "warm spaces" that pop up around Leeds

The map, which can be seen at Warm Spaces Public app, shows the venues across the city which people are able to visit to keep warm to reduce their home energy costs during the winter months, as well as engage in activities and access free advice and guidance.

The map initially shows the Leeds City Council-managed venues of community hubs and libraries – which will be providing free hot refreshments and activities – and additional locations such as churches will appear when they have been confirmed by the council.

Further support and free financial guidance is also available in the council-managed hubs on housing, council tax and benefits.

The full list of venues and their addresses so far is below:

- City Centre Community Hub and Library at Merrion House, Merrion Centre, Merrion Way, Leeds

- Leeds Central Library, Calverley Street, Leeds

- Burmantofts Community Hub and Library, Rigton Lawn, Leeds

- The Reginald Centre, 263, Chapeltown Road, Chapeltown, Leeds

- The Compton Centre, 322 Harehills Lane, Leeds

- Dewsbury Road Community Hub and Library, 190 Dewsbury Road, Hunslet, Leeds

- Hunslet Community Hub and Library, Waterloo Road, Hunslet, Leeds

- Chapel Allerton Library, Chapel Allerton Library, 106 Harrogate Road, Moortown, Leeds

- Armley Library, 2, Stocks Hill, Armley, Leeds

- Headingley Community Hub and Library, North Lane, Headingley, Leeds

- Beeston Community Hub and Library, Unit 5 To 6 and 6B, Beeston District Centre, Town Street, Beeston, Leeds

- Oakwood Library, 1, Oakwood Lane, Roundhay, Leeds

- Halton Library, 273, Selby Road, Halton, Leeds

- Moor Allerton Centre, King Lane, Moortown, Leeds

- Hawksworth Community Hub, 6 Broadway, Hawksworth Wood, Leeds

- Seacroft Community Hub and Library, Deacon House, 1 Seacroft Avenue, Leeds

- Crossgates Library, Crossgates Shopping Centre, Station Road, Leeds

- Bramley Community Hub and Library, Hough Lane, Bramley, Leeds

- St Georges Centre Community Hub and Library, St Georges Road, Middleton, Leeds

- Whinmoor Library, 52, White Laithe Approach, Whinmoor, Leeds

- Morley Community Hub and Library, Commercial Street, Morley

- Rothwell Community Hub and Library, Marsh Street, Rothwell, Leeds

- Ralph Thoresby High School, Holtdale Approach, Leeds

- Horsforth Community Hub and Library, Town Street, Horsforth, Leeds

- Scholes Library, 3, Station Road, Scholes, Leeds

- Pudsey Community Hub and Library, 20, Church Lane, Pudsey

- Ardsley and Tingley Library, 213A, Bradford Road, East Ardsley, Wakefield

- Farsley Community Hub and Library, Old Road, Farsley, Pudsey

- Guiseley Library, Aireborough Leisure Centre, The Green, Guiseley, Leeds

- Otley Community Hub and Library, Nelson Street, Otley

- Yeadon Community Hub and Library, Town Hall Square, Yeadon, Leeds

- Calverley Library, Thornhill Street, Calverley, Pudsey

- Garforth Community Hub and Library, Lidgett Lane, Garforth, Leeds

- Kippax Community Hub and Library, Westfield Lane, Kippax, Leeds

Support available in Leeds can also be seen online at the council’s dedicated webpage, which includes help across areas such as food services, health, housing, water and jobs.

A winter coat appeal has also been launched to ensure good quality warm second-hand winter coats are available to everyone.

