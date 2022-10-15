Zero Waste Leeds and Leeds City Council have launched the Winter Coat Appeal, to ensure good quality winter coats are available to everyone in the city.

The appeal, launched this week, aims to collect and distribute 2,000 coats to help people stay warm and reduce waste by encouraging people to share the coats they no longer use rather than throwing them away.

So far, 18 local businesses have signed up to collect coats for the appeal and there are 10 places across the city where the public can donate coats until the appeal ends on November 13.

Collection bins are located at sites across Leeds, including this one at Clockwise workspace

The 10 donation points in the city are listed below:

Holt Park Leisure Centre, Holtdale Approach, Leeds LS16 7RX Wetherby Leisure Centre, Lodge Lane, Wetherby LS22 5FN Garforth Leisure Centre, Ninelands Lane, Garforth LS25 1NX Morley Leisure Centre, Queensway, LS27 9JP Cottingley Children’s Centre, Cottingley Drive, LS110JP Morrisons Rothwell, 1 Jail Yard Parade, Rothwell, LS26 0QJ LS14 Trust, 45 Ramshead Hill, LS14 1BT Welcome In Community Centre, 55 Bedford Drive, LS16 6D BiTMO (Belle Isle Tenant Management Organisation Ltd),Aberfield Gate, Belle Isle, LS10 3QH

The appeal is building on a campaign run last winter by Zero Waste Leeds, where they redistributed 500 good quality second hand coats to children across Leeds for free.

Gill Coupland, Co-director of Zero Waste Leeds, said: “It's very clear that lots of families are struggling financially this year and that the cost of a warm winter coat will be out of reach.

“Leeds is a very generous city, we're really good at sharing our resources - by passing winter coats on we're being kind to each other and the environment. Thank you to everyone involved - we know that with your support and donations, we can make a real difference this winter.”

Councillor Mary Harland, executive member for communities, said: “The coat appeal will help ensure that the most vulnerable people in Leeds will be able to stay warm and I would encourage everyone to check their cupboards and wardrobes for unused coats, scarfs or hats that can be donated.”