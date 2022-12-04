Leeds butchers, Danny Malin and Leeds Rhinos stars in appeal to help children from families impacted by drug addiction
A Leeds butcher is rallying the support of the local public to ensure vulnerable children have presents to open on Christmas day.
Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers launched this campaign in support of the city’s alcohol and drug support service, Forward Leeds.
Owner Malcolm Leary said: “When parents choose to get support from Forward Leeds, they’re trying to change their life for the better. We’re trying to help parents who want that better life for their families by providing a little extra something for their children this Christmas. The cost of living crisis has hit a lot of people hard this year. Some of the people who’ve found this year really tough are those who are also trying to get their drinking or drug use under control at the same time.”
Forward Leeds provides support to families through the recovery journey from issues with substances by running group activities, enabling families to spend positive time together.
This is the second year Malcolm is collecting gifts for Forward Leeds. Lucy Fowley, manager of the Family Plus team at Forward Leeds, said: “We’re so pleased Malcolm has decided to do this again. People we support are so grateful for the gifts that Malcolm and his team provide.
“In the past we have had parents in tears as they did not think their children would have anything at Christmas”.
Leeds celebrity Danny Malin was joined by members of Leeds Rhinos in support of Malcolm Michaels Butchers, located in the Crossgates Shopping Centre.
People can drop their unwrapped donations in the Perspex box near the butchers to be collected by Forward Leeds and delivered to children across the city.