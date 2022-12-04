Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers launched this campaign in support of the city’s alcohol and drug support service, Forward Leeds.

Owner Malcolm Leary said: “When parents choose to get support from Forward Leeds, they’re trying to change their life for the better. We’re trying to help parents who want that better life for their families by providing a little extra something for their children this Christmas. The cost of living crisis has hit a lot of people hard this year. Some of the people who’ve found this year really tough are those who are also trying to get their drinking or drug use under control at the same time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward Leeds provides support to families through the recovery journey from issues with substances by running group activities, enabling families to spend positive time together.

Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers launched a campaign to ensure kids have presents affected by substance abuse this Christmas. In support were Danny Malin and Leeds Rhinos.

This is the second year Malcolm is collecting gifts for Forward Leeds. Lucy Fowley, manager of the Family Plus team at Forward Leeds, said: “We’re so pleased Malcolm has decided to do this again. People we support are so grateful for the gifts that Malcolm and his team provide.

“In the past we have had parents in tears as they did not think their children would have anything at Christmas”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds celebrity Danny Malin was joined by members of Leeds Rhinos in support of Malcolm Michaels Butchers, located in the Crossgates Shopping Centre.